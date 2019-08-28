|
KAREN HANNIG HENDERSON Karen Hannig Henderson 82, slipped away peacefully Thursday, August 23, 2019. Karen was born May 18, 1937 to Joseph Julius Hannig and Afton Lovina Whitney in Las Vegas and was the third of four children and the only girl. Her brothers are Joseph Carlisle, Gary Whitney and Jonathan Luke. Karen graduated from Las Vegas High School and attended Brigham Young University where she met Clark Evan Henderson on a blind date where she says they were smitten. Seven months later they were sealed in the St George Temple. Ten children followed and are all still with us and are Jill (Mike) Andersen, Joan Henderson-Reil, Jeff Dickson (Monique), Diane (Steve) Ellis, Julie (Greg) Morris, John Evan (Denise), Nathan Joseph (Colleen), David Clark (Martha), Spencer Whitney (Angie), Elizabeth (Jason) Apking. Karen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she loved the gospel and her Savior. She served two missions with Evan in Salt Lake City and Jackson, MS. Karen's life was centered around her family and her faith. She kept busy making sure that everyone around her was happy, comfortable and well fed. Her children still reminisce about her home-made stew and bread fresh out of the oven with home-made strawberry jam. Most people spend their lives in pursuit of the qualities Karen has possessed for a lifetime. Her quiet kindness, meekness, patience, humility and loving grace will forever be cherished. These qualities served her well in caring for her husband and family throughout her life. As her physical body drew weak she moved forward with grace and gratitude and with a strength that has always been there but hidden behind her sweetness. Although it was a lot of work, one of her favorite things was going camping on Cedar Mountain with her family every year. She also loved planting flowers, working in her garden, and reading a good book. Karen and Evan have 39 grandchildren and 29 great-grand-children and were married for 62 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph Carlisle and Gary Whitney; and two granddaughters, Sara and Claire Karen Henderson. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sat., Aug. 31, with services following at 11 a.m., both at the Grove 8th Ward Chapel, 1136 West 700 South, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. Interment will be at noon Tue., Sept. 3, at Parowan City Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, UT 84761. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at uvfuneral.com.