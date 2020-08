Karen Lee Forey was born on January 25, 1936, in Chicago, IL, and passed away on June 27, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. Her husband, Robert Patrick Forey, and her parents, Wilma and Lyle Laughlin, preceeded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa "Theri" Lynne Wyckoff, and her son in law, Mark Alan Wyckoff. Karen worked as a Realtor. When she retired, she enjoyed visiting the Las Vegas Senior Centers, where she made many friends. Karen Forey was a loving, generous mother and friend, and she will be deeply missed.



Services previously held. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Dignity Memorial, Las Vegas, NV, 89102,



