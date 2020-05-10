KAREN LEE "KT" KAUFMAN Karen Lee "KT" (nee Thomas) Kaufman passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 with her husband and daughters by her side. KT was born in Birmingham, Alabama, January 3, 1959. She was the beloved daughter of Donise and Richard Thomas, and little sister to Connie and Kathy. All three girls attended Catholic school and then Bishop Gorman ('76). At the age of 22, she became one of the first female bell captains on the Las Vegas Strip while working at the Flamingo in 1981. While at the top of her game, she was one of the few chosen to be a part of the elite team to open The Mirage in 1989. KT would later retire from the Strip to go on and help her husband, Ken, start a successful business and stay home with their two loving girls. KT had a sweet, caring, generous soul that she shared with everyone she met. She loved catching up with friends, traveling, cooking, and most of all the cozy nights in with her family. KT was always that person you could count on, day or night; a once in a lifetime kind of wife, mother, and friend. She was able to touch the hearts and lives of everyone she met. Even after her diagnosis of breast cancer in 2012, she never let it define her. KT continued to live life to the fullest. Her participation and success in Immuno-therapy clinical trials created a long lasting impact in the medical community and changed the way triple negative breast cancer is treated in women today. KT was the epitome of strength and bravery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Donise Thomas, and is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ken; daughters, Amanda and Dena; sisters, Connie Newton and Kathy Clark; stepmother, Karen Bramwell-Thomas; and the many people who will love and cherish her forever. KT and her family would love for everyone to celebrate her life. Due to the current state of affairs we will do so on a future date. Information to follow.