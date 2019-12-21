|
KAREN LEE SANT April 3, 1936 December 12, 2019 Karen Lee Sant, 83, passed away peacefully at home December 12, 2019 in the company of her daughter, Alison and her beloved dog, Bella. Karen was born April 3, 1936 in Cedar City, UT to Rulon Ronnow Lee and Romola Dalley Lee. Karen is survived by her daughter, Alison (Sant) Abrams, and son-in-law, Jim Abrams. She was preceded in death by her son, Milton Michael Sant. Family Graveside services will be Sat., Dec. 21, at the Panaca Memorial Cemetery, Panaca, NV. To share a memory please go to DignityMemorial.com