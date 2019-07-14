KAREN MCCARSON Karen Marie McCarson, 68 years of age, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home. Karen was born January 6, 1951 in San Diego, to the late Ralph and Shirley Marshall. She was welcomed into this world with her identical twin sister Sharon, who proceeded her in death. Karen was educated in the Clark County school system and spent the better part of 50 years working and helping others in the Las Vegas area. Karen was an unflinching and passionate woman that loved cooking, animals and to help people. She truly believed cooking for someone was one of the most important ways you could show someone you cared about them. If you were fortunate enough to have eaten one of her meals you felt the love in which it was prepared. Karen had a heart that opened to most that society had written off and, though this sometimes betrayed her, she offered her heart again and again willingly. Karen had an uncanny way to reach people even if the journey took some toll on her. Karen lived by three rules. Rule 1 is don't sweat the small stuff, and 99% of its small. Rule 2 is things will work out one way or another, they always do. Rule 3 is pass on them if they can't take a joke. Karen tasted some of the sweet and endured a lot of the bitter this world had to offer but she is now at rest. She is survived by her loyal friend, companion and love, for the last 30 years, Fred Donnahie; her son, Sean T. Ruckman; her daughter, Leandrea Ruckman; many nephews, grandchildren, a great grandchild and those she invited into her life as family. We will all miss her dearly and use the lessons she taught us wisely. Karen will be having a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Las Vegas Humane Society on her behalf would be greatly appreciated.