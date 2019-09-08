Home

Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral And Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral And Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV
KAREN RICHVALSKY


1952 - 2019
KAREN RICHVALSKY Obituary
KAREN RICHVALSKY Karen Elizabeth Richvalsky, 66, of Las Vegas, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home. Karen was born October 19, 1952 in Norfolk, VA. She is the daughter of Richard Joseph Heart and Joan Poncato. She graduated from UNLV with an Associates of Nursing in 1975. She was a Registered Nurse of 35 years in the Las Vegas valley. She continued to become a Charge Nurse and Certified Case Manager and Director of Utilization Review for Charter Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Richvalsky and her husband, Bhishma Kanazawa of Las Vegas; her mother, Joan Poncato; her sisters, Deborah Pendon and Dana Levinson, both of Las Vegas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Richvalsky. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at Kraft-Sussman Funeral And Cremation Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV. A graveside service will be held following at Palm Cemetery (Eastern), 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89123. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
