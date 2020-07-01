It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Sewell Vogel announces her passing May 27, 2020 after a short illness. Karen was born in Greenville, South Carolina and traveled with her military family to Tennessee and Japan before settling in Las Vegas in 1958. She was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Gorman High School where she was an honor student and a Precisionaire. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1970 with a degree in Home Economics and Nutrition. Following graduation, she completed a coveted internship in Dietetics at the University of California, Berkley. She began her career as a Registered Dietician at Washoe Medical Center in Reno. Throughout her career, she worked in supervisory positions in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. She returned to Las Vegas in 1999 and retired from the State of Nevada Department of Agriculture where she worked as a State Nutrition Professional. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Elizabeth Sewell, her brother, Kevin Sewell, and her son, Daniel Vogel. Karen was a devoted mother to Sean (Kimberley) and Maureen, a loving sister to Kathy Uhart (Michael) and Kenny Sewell (Emilie), a doting grandmother to Zachary Coheen, and was beloved by her nieces and nephews. We will remember her sharp intellect, charming wit, her love of books and puzzles, and her beautiful needlework. As a soul of the faithfully departed, we take comfort in knowing that our mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend will rest in eternal peace.



No services scheduled.



