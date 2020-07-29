Katharin Suzanne Haldeman Sands of Henderson, Nevada formerly of Marion, Ohio, died on July 24, 2020 in Henderson Nevada of complications from dementia. She was born July 19, 1941 to Walter Clifton Haldeman and Trella Frances Hemmerly. She married Donald Devon Decker on July 30, 1964 and they had two children, David Devon Decker (Johanna) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Kristine Suzanne Decker Wright (Tony) of Fairfield California, who survive. She is also survived by her 2nd husband, Robert W. Sands whom she married on September 10, 1974, a step-daughter, Susen Sands Wessely of Maryland, three grandsons, Kyle (Danielle) Decker, Shane & Tyler Wright, great-granddaughter Kimber Decker, her brother David (Karen) Haldeman of Cincinnati, Ohio and a half-sister, Margo Haldeman (Gary) Gibson of Prospect, Ohio, nieces Sarah (David) Sapp of Urbana, Ohio and Susannah Haldeman of Cincinnati, nephews Josh (Mandy) Haldeman of Cincinnati and Jed Haldeman of Columbus, Ohio and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Trella H. Romine of Caledonia, Ohio and father Walter Haldeman of Mesa, Arizona and her aunt Mary Hemmerly Rockwell Hecker of Marion. Kathi wished for her ashes to be scattered at her childhood home, Terradise. Memorials may be made to Terradise Nature Center, 1536 Whetstone River Road North, Caledonia, OH 43314.



No services scheduled.



