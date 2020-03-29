Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE BRIZENDINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE BRIZENDINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHERINE BRIZENDINE Obituary
KATHERINE BRIZENDINE Katherine M. Brizendine, 97, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born February 16, 1923 in Salina, Kansas. She was a strong woman, wife, sister, aunt and friend to many. A 54-year resident of Las Vegas, Katherine was also a world traveler. She is survived by her sister, Bobbi Tapscott; brother, Mike Corcoran; eight nieces; and 16 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Davis Funeral Park, 6200 W. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -