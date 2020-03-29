|
KATHERINE BRIZENDINE Katherine M. Brizendine, 97, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born February 16, 1923 in Salina, Kansas. She was a strong woman, wife, sister, aunt and friend to many. A 54-year resident of Las Vegas, Katherine was also a world traveler. She is survived by her sister, Bobbi Tapscott; brother, Mike Corcoran; eight nieces; and 16 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Davis Funeral Park, 6200 W. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.