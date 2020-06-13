Katherine Jean Chambers
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if only, one remembers to turn on the light."

J.K. Rowling

Katherine Chambers was born August 17, 1953 and passed away on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Katherine will be dearly missed by her husband Patrick and their two daughters; Hillary (Peet) Majewski & her husband, Bill, and their children Jackson, Ryan & Brady. And Daughter Paisley Chambers and her wife, Jonie Escorpiso.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Foundation in her memory.

https://animalfoundation.com/ways-give/donate-now-or-give-monthly No services scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to you and your family. May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you all and may your heart and soul find peace and comfort.
Amanda Roark
Friend
June 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Darrel Kong
Friend
June 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dean Smith
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved