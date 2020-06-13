Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if only, one remembers to turn on the light."
J.K. Rowling
Katherine Chambers was born August 17, 1953 and passed away on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Katherine will be dearly missed by her husband Patrick and their two daughters; Hillary (Peet) Majewski & her husband, Bill, and their children Jackson, Ryan & Brady. And Daughter Paisley Chambers and her wife, Jonie Escorpiso.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Foundation in her memory.
https://animalfoundation.com/ways-give/donate-now-or-give-monthly No services scheduled.
J.K. Rowling
Katherine Chambers was born August 17, 1953 and passed away on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Katherine will be dearly missed by her husband Patrick and their two daughters; Hillary (Peet) Majewski & her husband, Bill, and their children Jackson, Ryan & Brady. And Daughter Paisley Chambers and her wife, Jonie Escorpiso.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Foundation in her memory.
https://animalfoundation.com/ways-give/donate-now-or-give-monthly No services scheduled.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.