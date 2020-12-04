KATHERINE M. ALLEN Katherine M. Allen passed away on November 7, 2020 in her home. Kathy was the third daughter of Lyle and Delna Mumford. She was born on August 28, 1942 in Southgate, CA. Kathy is survived by her husband, Paul Allen of Dayton NV, her sisters, Bette Larsen of Carson City, NV, and Jean Asti of Elko, NV. She was the best aunt ever to her nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents, Edith Delna Day and Lyle W. Mumford Sr., and her brother, Lyle W. Mumford Jr. Kathy's early schooling was in Seattle, WA and later in Ely, NV where she graduated from White Pine High School. She worked for Kennecott Copper Corporation in McGill as a secretary until moving to Carson City where she worked in several Nevada State offices. Kathy and her sister Bette went into business in 1985, opening The Blarney Sisters in Carson City. Her later years were busy with managing Allen Excavating for her husband, Paul, out of their Dayton home. Services are pending.





