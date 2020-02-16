Home

KATHERINE MARTIN Obituary
KATHERINE MARTIN Lillian Katherine "Kathy" Lamb Martin, 81, passed 2/2/20 of cancer in her Las Vegas home. She is lovingly remembered by her son Randy Keith Martin, sister Janice Lamb Finley, grandchildren Kevin Pearce Martin, Brenda Ranee Browne, Kelly Kaye Martin, and great grandson Zackery James Martin. Her daughter Sheila Kaye Martin preceded her in death. Kathy was born on 12/4/1938 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Pearce and Tina Lamb. She graduated with honors from Hot Springs High School. She earned Bachelor and Master's degrees in education from Henderson University in Arkadelphia, AR. Kathy taught for more than 30 years. She actively volunteered with Boy Scouts of America, the Richfield Neighborhood Assn and the Las Vegas City Council. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kathy's life on Monday, 2/17/20 at 1:00 p.m. in the Palm Mortuary chapel at 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.
