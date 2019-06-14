Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church 3050 Alta Drive Las Vegas , NV View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for KATHLEEN CRIBARI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KATHLEEN "KAY" CRIBARI

1927 - 2019 Obituary KATHLEEN "KAY" CRIBARI Kathleen "Kay" Mullins Cribari passed peacefully in her sleep June 7, 2019. She was born February 1, 1927, in Fresno, CA to Helen Louden and Humphrey Patrick Mullins. Kay's family came from England, through Canada, making her a first generation American. She was the youngest of four children; her sisters, Helen and Jessie plus brother, Thomas all preceded her in death. Kay grew up on a small family farm in Fresno and graduated from Clovis High School. At the age of 15, all of Kay's Japanese-American schoolmates were removed from the community and interned. That occasion left Kay with a heavy heart throughout her life, as she continued to be moved to tears when discussing it. In 1949, Kay met and married Kenneth William Cribari. They were wed for 66 years before his passing in 2015. Ken and Kay moved from Fresno to Lodi, CA where they lived for several years before relocating to San Mateo, CA. Kay is remembered for her beautiful smile, sweet laugh and her love of fresh flowers, parakeets, reading, traveling, solitaire, crosswords and dominoes, and in her 80's, mastered mahjong. The Cribari's enjoyed hosting many parties, which were always a hit with the guests as Kay was a fantastic cook and the consummate hostess. Their door was always open where there was an extra chair at the dining table for family, friends, and friends of friends. It was a big, busy household filled with a lot of love. Kay and Ken moved back to Fresno in 2000 then moved one last time to Las Vegas in 2006 to be near their children and grandchildren. A devoted wife and Mom deeply grounded in her Catholic faith; Kay lived a life of service to her family and community. She was involved with her parish at St. Bartholomew and San Mateo's St. Matthew Grade School while her two youngest were students there. She was a dedicated volunteer in every community in which she lived. Kay received her 20-year service pin from Burlingame's Garden Cafe which benefited Stanford's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital; was an early member of the San Mateo-Burlingame Auxiliary, and a member of The Assistance League in San Mateo, Fresno and Las Vegas. Kay is survived by her children, Jane Cribari, Christine Roake, Ed Cribari (Vickie), Daniel Cribari, Ann Cribari (John Hannon) and Jill Cribari (Rob Cate); twelve grandchildren; great-grand-children; nieces; nephews; her brother-in-law, Albert Cribari, of San Jose, CA; her sister-in-law, Ginny Mullins of Clovis, CA; plus countless others who held her near in their hearts. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM Mon., July 1, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107. Reception following. A day of interment for Kay and Ken will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara, CA at a later date. Kay's family appreciates the professional, loving care she received from the Las Vegas medical community. Most notably, her PCAs, Karina, Louisa and Rosemary and RN, Emilia; the staff of Valley Hospital Wound Care Center; her remarkable physician, Dr. Arthur Pitterman; all the professionals at Ruvo Center where she received world-class care with compassion to match; and, lastly, the loving caregivers at Aegis Living of Las Vegas where Kay had lived since 2017. In Kay's honor, please consider a donation to The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Cleveland Clinic Foundation gift designation for Lewy Body Dementia.