KATHLEEN EDWARDS Kathleen J. Edwards, age 74, of Las Vegas, a retired Operations Research Analyst, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born June 26, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, she had been a Las Vegas resident for more than twenty years. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jerry Edwards, Sr.; children: Jerry Edwards, Jr. and Deborah (Clifton) Dunford; grandchildren: Erin, Sean, Aidan and Nolan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary.