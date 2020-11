KATHLEEN MARIE GAINES Kathleen Marie Gaines, age 87, long time resident of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; son, Steven; and her granddaughter, Kelly Gaines. She is survived by her sons, Mark Gaines and Michael Gaines; and her daughters, Lorry Mayer, Colleen Bennett, Kathy Chase, Susan Gaines, and Janette Gaines. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services are private.