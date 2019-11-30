Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN UNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN KAZUKO UNE

KATHLEEN KAZUKO UNE Obituary
KATHLEEN KAZUKO UNE Kathleen Kazuko Une, 98, of Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Kathleen was born December 29, 1920, in Fresno, CA to Tomokichi and Sumi Sakiyama. She attended Schools from Kindergarten through Highschool and graduated in Japan. She was married first to Maasaki Tajii and then to Kazuo Une. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Tomokichi and Sumi Sakiyama, her sisters Shizuko Iwahashi and Atsuko Sakiyama, and her husband of over 50 years, Kazuo K. Une. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Keiko and her husband Juan Sauceda, her youngest daughter Dawn Une; her grandchildren William Forrest Rennie III, Michele Sachiko Rennie, and Cristina Kazuko Beris; her great-grandchildren William F. Rennie IV, Cynthia Rennie, Logan Rennie, and Trevor Rennie; her great-great-grandchildren Maddex, Elijah, and Everleighe; her brother-in-law George Iwahashi and her nephew, Glenn Iwahashi and her beloved cat Tinker. The Family of Kathleen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the ambulance personnel of AMC and the LVFD; the caring staff in the ER of Desert Springs Hospital; Wendy, the advocate for the hospice, and the wonderful and caring staff, the nurses and the chaplain of the Nathan Adelson Hospice. "Her voice will echo in the memories you hold, Her smile will warm you through stories retold; Her love will touch you in spirit every day, Her life will be treasured in beautiful ways."
