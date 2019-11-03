|
|
KATHLEEN MAE BUTLER Kathleen Mae Butler, age 89, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away at home October 16, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born May 1, 1930 to Lillian Kurtz Hafner and Francis Hafner in Mooreton, ND. As a child of a sugar beet and potato farmer, she moved to Dietrich, ID and Lubbock, TX, where she graduated from West Texas State High School. She attended nurses' training at St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Amarillo, TX, and worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years. Kathleen married Collins Butler Jr. in Amarillo in 1952. They raised three children in Santa Barbara, CA before moving to Las Vegas in 1972. She worked for many years as an R.N. at Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always the caretaker. She loved spending time with her family and decorating for the holidays. She also loved to read, cook and garden. She was a very kind, gentle and thoughtful soul who will be missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Collins Butler Jr., her daughter, Colleen Butler and her son, Collins Butler III. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Butler of Los Gatos, CA., and six grandchildren: Jordan, Laura, Emily and Arron Butler, and John and Andrew Barton.