KATHLEEN MARY REID
1950 - 2020
KATHLEEN MARY REID Kathleen Mary Reid passed away on September 27, 2020 at 70 years old. She was born to Marvin P. Robertson & Virginia Catalina on July 26, 1950 in Los Angeles, California. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Reid. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Reid and Kimberly Reid. Kathy retired from the Clark County School District after 25 yrs. She was an extraordinarily kind and generous person. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Her service will be held at Palm Downtown Mortuary at 1325 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, at 10am on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
