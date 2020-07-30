Las Vegas, NV -Kathleen S. Espin (Kathy), nee Nancy Kathleen Shirley, passed peacefully at her home on July 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Espin was born in Charlotte, N.C. and she has lived in Las Vegas since 1973.
Espin was a former city editor at the Las Vegas Sun, spent 12 years in resort marketing and in 1996, she started her own marketing and PR firm. She earned a master's degree in communication from UNLV in 1997 and became professor emeritus in the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism. She won an award for Outstanding Teaching by Part-time Faculty in 2003.
Since 1997, Espin served as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for Clark County Family Court. She received Awards of Excellence from the CASA Foundation in 1998 and 2009. As a member of the CASA Foundation Board of Directors, for eight years she directed the CASA's Angel Tree program, for which she received the CASA Foundation's President's Award in 2012. She was also a widely published freelance writer, and is the author of "Kidding Around Las Vegas," a travel guide for families.
Espin was the matriarch of her family and was affectionately known as Grandame or G-Dawg. She is the daughter of Alta Ruth Hughes Shirley and Robert Malcolm Shirley, both deceased. She is survived by her brother Malcolm (Mack) Shirley, sister-in-law Phyllis Shirley, nephew Brandon Shirley, sister Martha White, brother-in-law Mark White, and sister Ann Grannan. She is also survived by her son David Espin, daughter-in-law Lisa Espin, daughter Angela Espin, son-in-law Stephen Tyler, Jennifer Ciarciaglini and her two children, Makala and Zayden, Jeannette Arcuri, and granddaughters Neila Espin, Sabrina Espin and Ariana Espin. So many more names could be listed whose lives she touched with her love and care and all are heartbroken at their loss. Her laughter, wit, humor, love, and passions live on in her children and grandchildren and in all whose lives she nurtured.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA Foundation of Las Vegas, https://www.casafoundationlv.org/
.
Services will be private. Wednesday, July 29, 2020,