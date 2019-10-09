|
|
KATHLEEN V. BIAFORE Kathleen (Kathy) Biafore passed away October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born April 29, 1940 in New York, NY to Frank Howard and Mary Shanahan. She attended school in Bridgeport, CT, graduated Warren Harding High School, where she was a cheerleader for football and basketball. Kathy was an active member of the community, involved in numerous Thomas Hooker School cabaret theater events. She was also extremely active in the political arena in the state of Connecticut. Kathy worked for the City of Bridgeport Nutrition Center for 20 years before retiring with her loving husband Gabe to Las Vegas in 1991. After arriving in Las Vegas she served as a council member of Villa's on the Green within the Painted Desert Community. She became an avid follower of all Las Vegas sports teams, and loved spending time out at the casinos with her husband and girlfriends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gabe; and her two sisters, Rose Cianfaglione and Ana Migliore. Kathy is survived by her two sons, Anthony (Becky) of Ramstein Germany and Paul (Susan) of Las Vegas; her four grandchildren, Casey, Matthew, Cole and Brooke; and three great-grand-children, Elijah, Shi and Shea. Services will be at 9 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at St. James The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1920 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegs, NV 89106 Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thu., Oct. 10, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129 immediately following the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kathy's name can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St, Suite 6H, New York NY 10022. http://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us/give-in-tribute The family wishes to thank Dr. I. Ahmed, Dr. Girish Daulat, and everyone at Aviant Hospice Hospital for their concern, comfort and support.