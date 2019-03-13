KATHRYN FITZEKAM JANCIK It is with profound sadness and grief, we share the loss of our dear mother, Kathryn, March 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born in Scottsbluff, NE, graduated from Mitchell High School, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from College of St. Mary's in Omaha, NE. Kathryn moved to Las Vegas, in 1962 where she taught second grade for 30 years in the Clark County School District. Kathryn loved her students, and remained in touch with many of them throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ralph and Irene Fitzekam; a brother-in-law, Gordon Ryan; and a nephew, Greg Ryan. Kathryn is survived by her children, Jerry Jancik, Gina Jancik and Jennifer Martin; and her grandson, Garett Martin; siblings, Phyllis Ryan, Mary Ann Corder (Troy), and Ralph Fitzekam (Julie); as well as, many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Kathryn drew strength, inspiration and love through her Catholic faith. A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Tue., April 9. A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Wed., April 10, both at St. Viator's Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Kathryn Jancik to College of St. Mary's, 7000 Mercy Road, Omaha, Nebraska 68106. CSM.edu/gift. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Mom. Read More Listen to Obituary