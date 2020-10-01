Kathryn Louise (Jackson) Johnson passed away with grace and peace, surrounded by family in her home in Las Vegas, NV on August 9, 2020.



Kathryn was born on July 26, 1923 and raised in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Earnest and Veva Jackson. She is survived by her children; Maxine Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Peggy Newmeyer of Yuma, Arizona, Barbara Johnson of Bellingham, WA, Norman Johnson of Santa Fe, NM. Kathryn married Max Johnson on December 24, 1942 and were married 48 years.



She provided an exceptional model of how to "be in the moment" and live one's life with inclusion, joy, grace, and laughter.







No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store