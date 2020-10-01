1/
Kathryn Louise Johnson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Louise (Jackson) Johnson passed away with grace and peace, surrounded by family in her home in Las Vegas, NV on August 9, 2020.

Kathryn was born on July 26, 1923 and raised in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Earnest and Veva Jackson. She is survived by her children; Maxine Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Peggy Newmeyer of Yuma, Arizona, Barbara Johnson of Bellingham, WA, Norman Johnson of Santa Fe, NM. Kathryn married Max Johnson on December 24, 1942 and were married 48 years.

She provided an exceptional model of how to "be in the moment" and live one's life with inclusion, joy, grace, and laughter.



No services scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved