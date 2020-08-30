1/
KATHY BUCCIERI LOFLAND
{ "" }
KATHY BUCCIERI LOFLAND Kathy Buccieri Lofland, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Anna May and Marty Buccieri, brother, John Buccieri. Beloved mother of Marty and Angie Taylor, sister to Marleen Szalay, Eddie and Joe Buccieri. Survived also by Grandson, Casch Taylor, Daughter in-law Brandy Taylor, Brother and Sister In-law, Joe Szalay and Tobie Buccieri. Nephews and Niece, Adam Buccieri, Nick Szalay and Tricia Szalay. Lifelong close friend Mickey Harris. Kathy enjoyed a long and successful career in real estate and hospitality industry, a true Vegas girl. Kathy chose to move to Liberty Hills, Texas and spend the last few years with son Marty and wife Brandy. She will be remembered for the many lives she touched with her kind and giving heart. Expressions of sympathy may be made to A Path 4 Paws Dog rescue, P. O. Box 751364 Las Vegas, NV 89136-1364.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 30, 2020
We love you Kathy, god speed.
Vinnie - Tyra Sherman❤
What a wonderful lady
Vince Sherman
Friend
