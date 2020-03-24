Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KAY CREASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAY CREASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAY CREASON Obituary
KAY CREASON Kay Nessett Creason of Las Vegas passed away Friday March 13, 2020. She was born May 1, 1941 to Ollie and Bessie Nessett in Winnebago MN. She was a 58 year resident of Las Vegas and worked for Community Chevrolet beginning in 1963 and retired from Fairway Chevrolet in 2004. Kay enjoyed retirement and loved traveling worldwide. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two older brothers. She is survived by her son Larry (Kelly) and granddaughters Kristen and Courtney. No immediate services are planned and a celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Kay will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. We would like to thank the staff of Pacifica GV and Harmony Hospice for their friendship and loving care for our mother. The next time you see a butterfly, please think of Kay.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -