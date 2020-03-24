|
|
KAY CREASON Kay Nessett Creason of Las Vegas passed away Friday March 13, 2020. She was born May 1, 1941 to Ollie and Bessie Nessett in Winnebago MN. She was a 58 year resident of Las Vegas and worked for Community Chevrolet beginning in 1963 and retired from Fairway Chevrolet in 2004. Kay enjoyed retirement and loved traveling worldwide. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two older brothers. She is survived by her son Larry (Kelly) and granddaughters Kristen and Courtney. No immediate services are planned and a celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Kay will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. We would like to thank the staff of Pacifica GV and Harmony Hospice for their friendship and loving care for our mother. The next time you see a butterfly, please think of Kay.