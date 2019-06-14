KAY MAZE Kay Maze, passed away June 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born November 20, 1937, in Scio, OH to Hubert and Mildred Amos. Kay moved to Las Vegas in 1962 with her husband Ben and two young sons three and five. Kay was the beloved wife of Ben for 61 years. Kay was also the loving mother of Ben B and Michael. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael. She was grateful to Cheryl Lozzi for giving her an extended family, Brett Ensign her Godson, Blake Ensign, Holly Lozzi, her church sponsored child, Mason Lozzi, and Zach Hutchins who all called her Granny Kay. Kay loved all her friends at Spanish Trail. They had good times together and supported her in bad times. She was a member of St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church, Eastern Star and Tri Delta Sorority. Services will be private. There will be a Luncheon and Celebration of Kay's Life from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. June 22, at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89113. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Kay's honor to The Lied Animal Foundation, 655 North Mojave Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4131 Swenson St., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Read More Listen to Obituary