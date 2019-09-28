|
KAY SAMOLOVITCH Kay A. Samolovitch, at 80 years old, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on September 20, 2019 at St. Rose Hospital, Henderson. Born August 18, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Kay moved to Las Vegas in 1968 and began her career with the Clark County School District as a school nurse. Kay later became a high school biology teacher, dean, assistant principal and principal. Kay mentored many teachers who later became school administrators, and was especially influential in blazing a path for women in secondary education. Her professional achievements were many: Nevada 1993 Educator of the Year, Milken Award recipient, and named one of Las Vegas' "Women Who Shaped Las Vegas" during Las Vegas' Centennial. Kay is survived by her loving partner of 40 years, Matti Smith; daughter, Karen A. Johnson (Loren); grandsons, Thomas and Tyler Bucca; son, Ryan Smith; brothers, Larry (Linda) Isabel and Jay (Joan) Isabel, their children; and a great many friends who were considered family. Kay was cherished for her no-nonsense and straight forward style of communication. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, always seeing the best in them. A memorial will be at 6 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, with a celebration of life following, both at Community Lutheran Church, 3270 E. Tropicana, Las Vegas, NV 89121. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mohave Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101.