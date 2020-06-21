KAZEM FATHIE

My sincerest condolences to the entire Fathie family, his lovely wife Gitta, my dear friend Arezo and her daughters, Aria and Ayla and his sons Ramin and Arman; your entire family and circle of friends.



Kazem has left a legacy through each of you whom he loved dearly and was so very proud of, through all of us, whom he mentored, befriended and loved, and colleagues and friends he influenced; everyone whose life he has ever touched. He set an example as a brilliant humanitarian in this world. His poetry is legendary. He will be sorely missed but not forgotten. I will greatly miss my dear friend, mentor and colleague.



When I completed my Neurosurgical training, Kazem brought me under his wings and groomed me to follow in his footsteps as a leader in our specialty. He uniquely recognized my expertise and knowledge, technical abilities, Neurosurgical and leadership skills and always supported my dreams and efforts to succeed. We worked closely together for a little over the past decade plus. He brought me into his life, his Neurosurgical and global leadership world of colleagues and friends and into his family. He was always kind, knowledgeable and funny. He often shared wonderful stories. He had a heart of gold. He always encouraged me to continue making a difference and forge frontiers while on our unique paths that had crossed during our lifetimes, never limited by any barriers in Neurosurgery or otherwise. He exemplified and encouraged compassion and expertise in our specialty, the never ending acquisition of world and Neurosurgical knowledge, professional skills and continuous education and the indefatigable pursuit of excellence.



Kazem was a great man with a big heart and soul, and he meant a lot to me. May he Rest In Peace and his memory be forever for a blessing. I will remember him always



Clara Raquel Epstein, MD, FICS

*Picture from a momentous occasion we shared, when he bestowed upon me one of the greatest honors - "Clara Raquel Epstein, MD, FICS was the recipient of the American Academy of Neurological and Orthopaedic Surgeons' Lifetime Achievement Award in Neurosurgery on June 7, 2013, presented by Kazem Fathie, MD, PhD, FACS, FICS, Past Chair of the AANOS and Past President of the US Section of ICS at The Omni Hotel, Jacksonville, Florida"

