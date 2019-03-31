Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
KEITH BARNETT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1100 Front St.
Caliente, NV
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Church
Caliente, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH BARNETT


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KEITH BARNETT Obituary
KEITH BARNETT Keith Duane Barnett, age 89, passed away March 26, 2019, in St. George, UT. He was born March 14, 1930, in Coolidge, KS to Harry and Sybil Polson Barnett. He grew up with five brothers: Darwin, Robert, Michael Kenneth and James and six sisters: Betty Ann, Ilene Joy, Patricia Ann, Dianne Lynn, Billie Ann and Shirley. He was a loving father brother, husband and friend. He served in World War II and was in the U.S. Marines. He then later joined U.S. Air Force, retiring from Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, shortly after he moved to Caliente, where he resided for more than 30 years. He was an outdoorsman loved fishing and hunting with his buddies. He was very patriotic he loved God, his Country and his Family. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sybil Barnett; four siblings; and one son. Keith is survived by his children, Duane (Terry) Barnett of Warsaw, MO, Sherrye (Tom) Strain of AZ, Chrystal (Jason) Marshall of Caliente, Jean (Joe) Hileman of Las Vegas, Scott (Linda) Mackelprang of Washington, UT and Robert (Ilene) Mackelprang of St. George; 16 grandchildren; and over 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 Thu., April 4, with services following, both at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Front St., Caliente, NV 89008. Interment will be in the Conaway VA Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now