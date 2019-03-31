KEITH BARNETT Keith Duane Barnett, age 89, passed away March 26, 2019, in St. George, UT. He was born March 14, 1930, in Coolidge, KS to Harry and Sybil Polson Barnett. He grew up with five brothers: Darwin, Robert, Michael Kenneth and James and six sisters: Betty Ann, Ilene Joy, Patricia Ann, Dianne Lynn, Billie Ann and Shirley. He was a loving father brother, husband and friend. He served in World War II and was in the U.S. Marines. He then later joined U.S. Air Force, retiring from Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, shortly after he moved to Caliente, where he resided for more than 30 years. He was an outdoorsman loved fishing and hunting with his buddies. He was very patriotic he loved God, his Country and his Family. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sybil Barnett; four siblings; and one son. Keith is survived by his children, Duane (Terry) Barnett of Warsaw, MO, Sherrye (Tom) Strain of AZ, Chrystal (Jason) Marshall of Caliente, Jean (Joe) Hileman of Las Vegas, Scott (Linda) Mackelprang of Washington, UT and Robert (Ilene) Mackelprang of St. George; 16 grandchildren; and over 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 Thu., April 4, with services following, both at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Front St., Caliente, NV 89008. Interment will be in the Conaway VA Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Read More Listen to Obituary