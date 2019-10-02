|
|
KEITH NEYLAND "Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will find joy in the God of my salvation." Habakkuk 3:1 8 Keith Wallace Neyland was born on the very small North Brothers Island, New York City, May 10, 1950, as the second child of Dr. Leedell W. Neyland and Della Louise (nee Adams) Neyland. God called him to rest on the morning of September 26, 2019 and to seek joy in the God of our salvation. Keith was a Christian participant from his birth through his life and the vast majority of his work was done in the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee, Fla. and at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Pittsburgh. He taught Sunday school class at St. Benedict the Moor for many years. Wherever Keith went, he participated in the church of Jesus Christ. He also mentored many students during the course of his lifeboth in Pittsburgh and in Orlando, Fla. Keith was an excellent scholar from the start. In 1964, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, Keith was chosen to desegregate Florida High School. Despite the prejudice he faced, Keith was a high-achieving and active student leader, serving as a member of the Key Club and the writer of a weekly column, "KKK: Keith's Kandid Komments." His academic excellence was matched by his achievements in athletics. A basketball standout, Keith was the first black student to play organized basketball with a white organization in the Palm Beach Counties. In track and field, Keith was a state champion in the 440-meter dash, and he also earned a football scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. While in high school, Keith was named a recipient of the prestigious Mode L. Stone Award, which was given to the top scholar and best athlete. After completing his undergraduate degree, majoring in history, Keith went on to the University of Pittsburgh Law School, earning his Juris Doctor in 1975. Keith spent over 20 years serving as a labor arbitrator on the Board of Arbitration for U.S. Steel and the United States Steelworkers. Over the course of his career, he decided and published over 300 cases. Keith retired in 2014 as a beloved law professor at Florida A & M University, College of Law, in Orlando. Keith loved teaching, and was voted "Best Law Professor" by his students. He was married to Marion West Neyland for five years, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together. She will miss him very much. Keith leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of five years, Marian West Neyland; father, Dr. Leedell W. Neyland of Las Vegas; two sisters, Dr. Beverly A. Neyland of Las Vegas, and Katrina D. Brown of Henderson; one daughter, Lindsey W. Neyland of Pittsburgh; and a large number of nieces, nephews , cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 5 with Services immediately following, both at First A.M.E. Church, 2446 Revere St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.