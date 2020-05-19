Keith Nuel Ballard, 75, passed away on March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, following health complications. Keith was born in Logan, Utah, to Merlin and Juanita Ballard on December 23, 1944. Keith grew up in Cache Junction, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School in 1963. He attended Utah State University and served his country in the United States Army. Keith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He spent many years building pools and fountains in Las Vegas. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Joshua Ballard (son), LaMar Ballard (brother), and Arlean Nielsen (sister). He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Angela (Brad) Lewis, his son, Jason (Christina) Ballard, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and anyone who had the pleasure of his company. Due to the uncertainty of today's health crisis, no immediate services have been planned. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a more appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. No services scheduled.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 19, 2020.