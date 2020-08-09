Kellie Ann Thompson, a loving wife and mom to two daughters, passed away on July 3, 2020 due to complications from her chemotherapy treatment.



She was born in Albany, Oregon to Jerry and Donetta Horn on June 11, 1960. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. She worked as a Bank Manager for US Bank for 7 yearsin the Portland area before marrying the love of her life, Robert Thompson, in 1990.



After marrying Rob, she moved to Las Vegas. Together, they owned a 7-Eleven store for over 30 years. In 1991, Kellie gave birth to twin daughters, Erica Ann and Carlie Jane. Kellie loved being a mom and stayed home with the girls until they were 17. She then began guest teaching for Clark County School District for 6 years. She eventually earned her teaching license at Nevada State College and taught Kindergarten and First Grade at Givens Elementary. She recently worked at Faith Lutheran MS & HS before her diagnosis and had been on leave for her cancer treatment.



Kellie loved her family and the Lord very much. She enjoyed traveling and taking vacations with her family. She also enjoyed walking her dog, Luke, attending a couple's small group Bible study with her husband and celebrating the holidays. Kellie wanted her family and friends to know that she loved them very much.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Thompson, her daughter, Erica McLaughlin and her husbandBrandon, her daughter, Carlie Lim and her husband Chee, all of Las Vegas; her parents, Jerry and Donetta Horn, her brother, Ken Horn and wife Samantha, all of Albany, Oregon; her sister, Donna Campfield and husband Barry, of Richland, Washington; 1 nephew, 4 nieces, and their children.



A Celebration of Life service will be held for immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Services will be private.



