Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Boulder Creek Golf Club
1501 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV
Kelly D. Humeston


1958 - 2020
Kelly D. Humeston Obituary
Kelly D. Humeston, 61, passed away in Boulder City, Nevada on 12/27/2019 of breast cancer.

Kelly was born in Idaho Falls, ID. on August 9, 1958. She is the daughter of William D. Johnson, (deceased) & Viola E. Grischkowsky (deceased), and step-daughter of Kenneth R. Toews of American Falls, ID., step-daughter of Noreen Johnson of Ammon, ID.

Kelly grew up in American Falls, Idaho graduating AFHS in 1976. After attending one year Vo-tech legal stenography from ISU, she moved to Boulder City in 1984. Kelly met and married Jeffery (Gloria) Elon Dunbar. On March 17, 1988 Beau (Casie) Dean Dunbar was born and entrusted to Jeff and Kelly as Beau's parents.

In 2000 Kelly met and married her best friend, Dan R. Humeston. Dan & Kelly lived, loved and laughed in Irwin, ID. along the South Fork of the Snake River.

Living family, Grandson Karter Elon Dunbar born 6/12/2018. Esther (mother in law) Idaho Falls, ID. Brothers, Jerry (Cathy) Johnson Dublin, OH. Andre B. (Brenda) Williams Las Vegas, NV. # of nieces, nephews & loving cousins. Too many great friends to count on all fingers & toes.

I'll see you all soon.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred charity.

Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 1:00PM, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV, 89005,
