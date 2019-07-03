Kelly Daniel McNamara, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. Kelly was a proud member of the Clark County Fire Department for 30 years, a job that he truly loved. One of his favorite things was skiing in the mountains with his family, but his latest passion was playing disc golf at the park with his friends on a daily basis. He was a hard worker with a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. Kelly with be fondly remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) McNamara and Donna McNamara. Kelly is survived by his two sons, Scott McNamara and Kevin McNamara; his wife, Denise McNamara; his sisters, Shawn Mastos and Ryan Allen; and further survived by other family and many friends. The family will be holding a memorial in his name. Your prayers for Kelly and for our family are sincerely appreciated. Rest in peace, we will always love you.