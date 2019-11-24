|
KEN CURRY Kenneth "Ken" Brian Curry was born January 15, 1942, to Margaret & Francis Curry. Ken passed away peacefully November 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Ken served as a medic in the Air Force & a combat medic in the Army. Ken was a long-time Henderson resident & worked for the City of Henderson for over 25 years. After Ken's retirement from the City of Henderson, he served on the Citizen Traffic Advisory Board & worked for Jackson Hewitt. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends, traveling, fishing, gardening & sports. He was a member of the Green Valley Presbyterian Church. His kind nature, his wit, his jovial laugh & his giving heart will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary and her children, Ann (Joe) and John (Katie); his children, Tammy (Mike), Dawn, & Brian (Julie); his brother, George; his nieces & nephews, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research, American Association for Cancer Research, or the .