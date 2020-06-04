Kenneth Albert Burns, 67, passed away at home on May 24, 2020. Ken was born on August 9, 1952 to Albert and Jean Burns in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Ken grew up in the Mississippi Delta where he made lifelong friends and memories. In 1974, he graduated with honors from Delta State University. At the University of Hawaii in 1976, he received his M.A. in Economics before moving to the University of Miami. There he graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate in 1982.



Ken lived in Reno then Las Vegas while serving as a staff attorney for the Internal Revenue Service. He later went into private practice. Ken joined Kolesar & Leatham where he worked with Taxation, Estate Planning and Bankruptcy Taxation cases. He recently became associated with Saltzman Mugan Dushoff.



Ken was involved for many years with Opportunity Village where he served on the Board and took on the role of Santa to the delight of many children. Beginning when his son was in elementary school, Ken actively volunteered with Rainbow Company Youth Theatre. More recently, Kenneth enjoyed volunteering at Three Square .



Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, his brother Bobby Burns, and his sister Regina Burns. He is survived by his son Josh Burns of Las Vegas and his sister Lorraine Burns Hinton of Yazoo City, MS. No services scheduled.



