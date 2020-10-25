KENNETH C. MOULTRAY Kenny "Uncle Kenny", 76, of the village of Blue Diamond passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel and his son, Casey Moultray. He grew up in Bremerton Washington and joined the Air Force after high school and was discharged at Nellis Air Force Base, which started his illustrious career in the Las Vegas Valley. He attended NSU (UNLV) and worked parking cars at the Hilton International Hotel meeting everyone with his contagious personality leading to a long association at KLUC Radio. His active involvement with the Las Vegas JAYCEES propelled him into a new segment of his professional life resulting in a successful career in the exciting illuminated sign business. He worked many years at YESCO, before starting Sign Systems Inc. as a principal with partners, helping lead SSI to be a significant and successful company. Retirement did not slow him down allowing him more time to dedicate to the Clark County Fire Department, Rural Division Station #80 in Blue Diamond. "Kenny served the Rural Division for 42 years and everyone who had the chance to meet Chief Moultray was better off for the experience and it was rare to see him in anything but a good mood". Kenny was co-founder of the Red Riderz motorcycle club and served for many years in different leadership roles enjoying their weekend annual trips to Bishop CA and Pioche NV for 20+ years. Kenny met his soulmate Donna McCue during his involvement in the Red Riderz. Kenny was an example for all of us to exemplify. Kenny never had a bad word to say about anybody. His presence and character will be missed by all. "Character may be manifested in great moments, but it is made in the small ones," which Kenny practiced every day of his life. Kenny's last words to everyone were always, "See Ya, Love Ya, Bye Bye". There will be a Celebration of Life in the village of Blue Diamond at the Community Center, on Nov 1st starting at 11 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store