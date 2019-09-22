|
|
KENNETH CLARK WEBB Kenneth Webb, 69, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 following his 29 year battle with diabetes and its complications. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Clark Webb and Matilda Jamieson Webb; his brother, David Brian Webb; and beloved dogs, Barney and Casey. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janice K. Webb; son, Steven Clark Webb (Robyn); daughter, Rebecca Lynn Dadlaney (Amit); sister, Carolyn Webb Payne (Robert/Buzzy); brother-in-law, John Patrick Mahoney; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Webb; grand-dog, Stolla and faithful dog, Cheryl. Ken was born in Detroit. His family relocated to Las Vegas when he was a young boy. In 1976 he married the love of his life, Jan. Kenneth had an investment in Mother's Auto Parts, then moved on to become a Supervisor with the State of Nevada for Worker's Compensation, where he was employed for over 30 years. In addition, he was the figurehead of Webb Tax Service until his passing. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thu., Sept. 26, at the Rainbow Chapel of Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church, 111 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Christ Lutheran Church with the memo "Squeaky's Ministry". This ministry was Ken's passion. He headed up the food collection program for the needy, which was very near and dear to his heart.