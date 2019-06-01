Resources More Obituaries for KENNETH COONS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KENNETH COONS

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KENNETH COONS Kenneth Eldin Coons transitioned May 22, 2019. He was 86 years young. Born February 17, 1933, the youngest of seven, in Bismarck, ND, to parents Fern Gilbert and his father, Roscoe B. Coons, Ken lived his personal motto of life, "Nothing Ventured; Nothing Gained" to the very end. Ken was raised in Edison, WA, primarily in the 1940s by his single mom. Early in his childhood, Ken discovered a passion for poetry and writing that would last a lifetime, having written hundreds of poems, and other works, but he also found time for his pony, soul searching, childhood antics and Hypnotism acts, before taking the state wrestling championship and becoming president of the Letterman's club. Within days of High School graduation from Burlington Edison High School, Ken left to join the U.S. Navy, where he also took the U.S. Navy wrestling championship in multiple weight divisions and trained for the Olympics as a Boxer. It was while Ken was still in the Navy, that he met the first of his four wives, Helen Swarski, in New Jersey with whom they had a daughter, Cindy. After leaving the Navy, Ken's interests returned to music where he found himself on New York's Tin Pan Alley where he pursued a music career. Not content with a ghost writing "job" in 1958, Ken settled for having a demo record cut of one of his original songs. A part of Ken would always remain on the East Coast, but his continued restless soul searching brought him back home to Washington State and the West coast, if only temporarily, where he again pursued biblical studies, and leveraged his Toastmasters skills to gain equal respect and ire from various church leaders of the WCG. Ken closed that chapter of his life in the mid-1970s, by detaching from society for a year to Homestead "off the grid' in the mountains of Arizona. It was while in the WCG in 1960 where Ken met his second wife (Gail Bolling, Deceased 2008) and raised four more children, Duncan, Janda, Pamela and Shane, all throughout the Western states before eventually moving to Boulder City and the Las Vegas valley in 1979. Ken would twice remarry and again divorce later in life, and perhaps his fondest memories are of his years spent in Latvia where he got to spend time regularly with the High School students of the English club he found to be so intelligent, respectful and well dressed. Kenneth lived his life with a fearless inventive passion that although escaped him short of his due credit for some inventions, copyrights and patents, netted him experiences that most people would never experience in several lifetimes. Besides the many finished writings that Kenneth left behind, was a recently started and prophetic manuscript of his life aptly titled, "Or Die Trying." Kenneth is also survived by his remaining siblings, Dick Coons 88, Phillis Crawford 89, Wes Coons 93 and Leonard Coons 96. Services for Ken will be private. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries