Ken Pedersen of Henderson, Nevada, and formerly of Ontario/Upland, CA., passed away peacefully, at sunrise on Easter morning April 21, 2019 in Indio, California.



The son of Danish immigrants, Aksel and Helga Pedersen, Ken grew up in West Hollywood, CA. He graduated from Hollywood HS and was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He voluntarily enlisted into the U.S. Air Force where he served 4 years as a SSgt-Technical Staff Sergeant. Ken worked stateside in radio, crypto, electronics and codes at several bases including Sandia AFB.



After his service, he attended UCLA where he received his Bachelor’s in Metallurgical Engineering.



Ken married Janet Nelson in 1955 and moved to Ontario, CA. He was Superintendent of the Foundry, for 25 years before retiring. After moving to Upland from Ontario, Ken and Jan then went into retail business in downtown Upland running their clothing store, “Dressin Easy”, for nearly a decade, before they both finally retired and moved to Henderson, Nevada in 1998.



Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn “Janet” (Nelson), children Kathy Pedersen Nadler (Gary) La Quinta, Ca., Kenneth James (Maggie) Malibu, CA., and grandchildren Brian Lock Pedersen, Jordan Nadler, Brady Pedersen, Alyssa Pedersen, Owen Pedersen and Nick Rapp. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel S. Pedersen, his parents Aksel and Helga (Gullnitz) Pedersen and his brother Aksel G. Pedersen.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date and inurnment will be at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Read More Listen to Obituary