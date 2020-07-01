KENNETH HENDERSON Kenneth passed away, unexpectedly, on June 13, 2020. Kenneth was born on May 28th, 1933 in Mexico, Missouri. This is a celebration of Kenneth James Henderson's life and accomplishments. He was the oldest of the seven children of Frances and Jewett Henderson. At the age of seventeen, Kenneth left home, moved to Winnetka, IL and attended Lake Forest College. Kenneth left Lake Forest College several months before graduation to start a family, moving to Chicago, IL and marrying Earline "Toni" Balthazar. That union produced two children: Stephanie Avery and Michael Henderson. Sometime later Kenneth married Jureal Aurelia Lavizzo, to whom he was married to for the next 44 years, until his passing. Kenneth had a strong work ethic, as evidenced by him getting a job at age seven hauling coal so that he could buy his own clothes, working in the cafeteria while in college, and working two jobs, at the Post Office and the Board of Education, when he moved to Chicago. The Chicago Board of Education is where he would make his career. He started off in the Warehouse Department, where he did such a good job they moved him to the Purchasing Department. Kenneth excelled in the Purchasing Department, becoming Assistant Director, and then Acting Director of the Purchasing Department before his retirement. Kenneth returned to college, receiving an Economics degree from Mundelein College. After his retirement, Kenneth and Aurelia moved to Las Vegas, where they would live for the next 24 years. Even in retirement Kenneth continued to work, working 3 years as a substitute teacher, a crossing guard, reviewing grant proposals in Washington DC, and doing online surveys. Kenneth and Aurelia loved to travel having visited Mexico, Hawaii and going on several cruises. Although Kenneth had an excellent singing voice, he wasn't able to explore this talent until later in life. Kenneth sang in a church choir and worked with a professional singer to record a CD. His love for animals is well known, especially his dogs Babere, ChinChin and Tily. Kenneth was a highly intelligent man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. Kenneth was diligently seeking the Lord and was striving to be a better Christian through his study of the Bible, reading of many religious books and engaging in meaningful discussions with other Christians. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings William (Zella) Henderson, Annetta (Alphonso) Hilliard, and Ann (Louis) Moye. Kenneth leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 44 years Aurelia Henderson; siblings Sherman Henderson, Michael J.Henderson, and Lille Brack; children Stephanie Lynne(Keith) Avery and Michael (Angie) Henderson; grandchildren David Henderson, Stephanie Sarah Diorka, and Christopher Avery; great granddaughter Natasha Diorka; and a host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and other family members and friends. Kenneth was a good man who lived a good life.