|
|
Kenneth Hendrix Frehner, age 59, passed away at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 25th 2019. He was born August 17th, 1960 in Las Vegas, NV to Floyd and Lolita Frehner. Ken was raised in Las Vegas where he graduated from Rancho High school. He later became a success business owner in the Las Vegas Valley for many years and loved it. Ken enjoyed his work almost as much as he enjoyed golfing and traveling. Although Ken loved playing jokes on people, he had a big heart and made an impact on many lives. Ken will be missed dearly. Kenneth is preceded in death by his father Floyd, nieces Jenny and Collette Coatney and Shanda Frehner. He is survived by his 3 daughters Mckenzie, Hannah, Camille, one grandchild Damien his longtime partner Carrie, mother Lolita, Siblings Duana (Sandy), Genice (Mike), Oneita (Mark), Teresa (Steve), Tad (Paula), and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be set in the future. No services scheduled.