KENNETH LAVERNE BALES
1935 - 2020
KENNETH LAVERNE BALES Kenneth Laverne Bales, 85, passed away August 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in his home in Pahrump. He was born July 9, 1935 in Kirkville, IA. Kenneth was a Master Sergeant and aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He retired as a shift foreman from Pioneer Chlor Alkali plant in Henderson after 35 years of service. Kenneth was in ARES amateur radio for 25 years and participated in the Baker-to-Vegas Race and manned a check station for 18 consecutive years. He had been a member of WeightWatchers since 2006. He still holds the mile record in track set in 1953 at Sigourney High School. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Levi Bales and Mignon Vera Bales of Sigourney, IA; sons, Andrew J. Bales and Darrell Ray Bales; and nephew, Scott Kephart, of Iowa. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Lila; daughters, Rhonda Bales, Zel Bales, and Sharon Capel, all of Pahrump; sisters, Yvonne Yoder and LaRue Kephart of Iowa; granddaughter, Lynn Henderson of Texas; two nieces; four nephews; sister-in-law, Darlene Nix of Henderson; and brother-in-law, Don Farnsworth (Linda) of Las Vegas. Due to COVID-19, a private Memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
