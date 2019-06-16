Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH LONGERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH LONGERO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENNETH LONGERO Obituary
KENNETH LONGERO Kenneth Longero passed away June 12, 2019. He was born November 10, 1935 to Eugene and Evelyn Longero. Ken moved to Las Vegas June, 1961. He was a star athlete at Carson City High School and University of Nevada Reno. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was proceeded in death by Eugene and Evelyn Longero; his brothers, Jerry and Delbert; sisters, Joy and Ruth; stepson Steven Sorensen; and one great-grand-child. He is survived by one brother, Donald; son, Larry; daughter, Melissa (Steve); ex-wife, Constance; granddaughters, Autumn and Ember; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed dearly.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.