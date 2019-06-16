|
KENNETH LONGERO Kenneth Longero passed away June 12, 2019. He was born November 10, 1935 to Eugene and Evelyn Longero. Ken moved to Las Vegas June, 1961. He was a star athlete at Carson City High School and University of Nevada Reno. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was proceeded in death by Eugene and Evelyn Longero; his brothers, Jerry and Delbert; sisters, Joy and Ruth; stepson Steven Sorensen; and one great-grand-child. He is survived by one brother, Donald; son, Larry; daughter, Melissa (Steve); ex-wife, Constance; granddaughters, Autumn and Ember; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed dearly.