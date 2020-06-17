Kenneth Osborne Edwards
1938 - 2020
Kenneth O. Edwards, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather peacefully passed away on June 12, 2020 at Apple Village in Layton, UT. He was born August 11, 1938 to George O. Edwards and Erva Simkins in Cedar City, UT. Raised and educated in Panaca, NV. He grew up loving life on the farm, milking cows, raising pigs, rabbits and chickens, and climbing hills with his friends. Kenneth married his sweetheart, Talma Polk on Feb 1, 1958. Was successful in television repair and service business. Served as a stake missionary and a temple ordinance worker. Survived by wife, Talma, four children: Andrea (Bret) Edwards-Ellis, Terrell (Elaine) Edwards, Danille (Steve) Cox, and Elise (Tony) Stark. Preceded in death by parents, sister Geraldine, and brother Kie. Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11 a.m., at Panaca Memorial Cemetery, Panaca, NV,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Panaca Memorial Cemetery
