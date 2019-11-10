Home

Southern Utah Mortuary (Beaver)
195 NORTH 200 WEST
Beaver, UT 84713
435-438-2201
KENNETH LOFLAND
KENNETH RAYMOND LOFLAND


1943 - 2019
KENNETH RAYMOND LOFLAND Obituary
KENNETH RAYMOND LOFLAND April 13, 1943 - Nov. 5, 2019 Kenneth was born April 13, 1943 in Dallas, to Robert Wayne Lofland and Gertrude Pearl Lofland. Ken worked and went to school in 38 states. He went to school in Henderson; Conroe, TX; Plaquemine, LA and Arvada, CO. He graduated High School from Rancho High in Las Vegas. He attended Carbon College of Eastern Utah and University of Utah on a full football scholarship. He played left tackle. He majored in Geological Engineering and minored in Mathematics. He worked various jobs: service station attendant, truck mechanic, laborer in New York, various power plants, Nevada Test site, Tonapoh Test ranger, Lewis construction as crusher supervisor, Geothermal plant at Sulphurdale. His favorite jobs were the Alaskan pipeline and Amchitka Island. He was a journeyman Electrical Welder and Master Electrician. He was also Constable in Moapa, and worked on the Beaver Planning and Zoning Committee. He enjoyed working with the Scouts and Cub Scouts. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite jobs were Bishop's Secretary, Family History Consultant and Assistant to Family History Librarian. He is survived by his wife Jeanette of 53 years; sons, Shawn (Codi) and Robert (Crystal); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by both his parents; and his brother, Robert Gerald Lofland. Ken loved his family very much. He was so proud of them and their accomplishments. Services will be 11 a.m. Tue., Nov. 12, at the Beaver Stake Center, 1350 E 200 N, Beaver, UT 84713 with a meet and greet prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Loveland Blood and Cancer Clinic" at LDS Hospital or "Primary Children's Hospital" in Salt Lake City.
