KENNETH RENDER Sr.
1935 - 2020
KENNETH FRANCIS RENDER SR Kenneth Francis Render Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born January 18, 1935 in Hoboken, NJ to John A. and Bertha V. (Reilly) Render. Upon graduating high school, he started his career in the welding supply business. Ken married Ellen Waid in 1956 and had four children. After Ellen passed away in 1967, he later remarried and adopted a daughter. In 1970 he moved his family to Las Vegas where he eventually started his own company, KR Welding Supply. Ken was involved in many organizations, such as LV Executive's Assoc. and So NV Division of National Purchasing Managers Assoc. to name a few. After retirement he volunteered at The Blind Center of NV and Desert Springs Hospital. He was an avid sports fan being season ticket holder for UNLV Football & Basketball Teams and Las Vegas Stars Baseball. He is survived his 5 children Kathleen (Robert) Stubbs; Gail (Craig) Walmsley; Phyllis (Raymond) Cardona; Kenneth Jr. (Bernadine) Render and Deanna Couture; 9 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Francis; and sisters Marguerite (Francis) Barre and Theresa Woods; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner and companion of 14 years, Marie Walsh. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen, sister Bertha Bishop and brothers, John & Robert. Ken always had a story to tell, a joke to be said. He lived his life to the fullest despite what was thrown his way. He was a deeply religious man, read his bible, prayed for everyone in his life and always believed how Blessed he was for the life he lived. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Blind Center of Nevada in memory of Ken Render or to your favorite charity. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17 from 4:30-7:30 and Thursday, June 18 from 9-10am. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 18 at 10 am followed by graveside service. All will be held at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern, Las Vegas. Condolences may be left at Palm Mortuary's website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/kenneth-render-9187949


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
