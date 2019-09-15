|
Kenneth Davis Stevens
2/20/1952-8/20/2019
Concierge Extraordinaire! Ken is a legend in his field. Born in Sherman, Texas, he moved to San Francisco when he was 18 and went to work at The Stanford Court Hotel as a Doorman. After a successful stint there he was offered a position as Chief Concierge at The Four Seasons Clift. He became a decades long member of the prestigious organization Les Clef D'or and was so proud to be a part of this amazing group of professionals. He was referred to as The Mayor of Geary Street! Ken moved to Las Vegas after accepting the position of Chief Concierge at the Paris Hotel and was a vital part in getting the hotel open in 1999. Ken thrived in high paced, high pressure situations and loved seeing his guests elated once he and his staff were able to fulfill their request no matter how impossible the task might seem. Ken was admired far and wide by celebrities, colleagues, family and friends. He was funny, smart, loyal, dedicated and honest. A self-made man and true to his Texan sensibilities he died fighting the good fight, never giving up hope nor losing his smile no matter what was thrown at him. He had his health challenges in recent years but hit the ground full steam every day. Just like his last day, he was full of stories, laughs, good food and good drink, all was as usual, then tipped his hat one last time and joined all the family and friends that went before him. His daughter, Tonya, was right by his side, along with her family. Ken is now raising hell in Heaven and making sure everyone is being taken care of, as he always said "The life of a Concierge is never done". Ken is preceded in death by his son Shannon, his parents Wanda and Dave and dear friends that were all like family to him. Ken is survived by his daughter Tonya and her wife Anna, his daughter Cindy, 4 grandchildren Risa, Amanda, Ray and Liam, along with 5 great grandchildren not to mention all the many friends who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of life is planned for 9/28/19. Please no flowers!
Services will be held 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV, 89109,