KENYADA WILLIAMS Kenyada Williams was born September 5, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA., and passed away August 30, 2020. He is survived by his Sons, J'veon and Royal; his Mother, Felicia; his Father, Terry; his Grandmothers, Jeannie and Tina; his Grandfather, Billy; his Brothers, Terry Jr., and Ahkein; his Aunt, Krysti, his Uncle, Michael; his Nephew, Kashmir; Numerous Cousins; his Buddy, Marty. He was always happy, outgoing and constantly smiling. He was very much loved and will be deeply missed by his Family and Friends. He left his Family much much too early. Kenyada was that loyal and lovable kid!