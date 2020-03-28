Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Valentine


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry Valentine Obituary
Kerry McGill Valentine (55), of Las Vegas, passed away, surrounded by friends, on 3/20/2020. For over 20 years Kerry worked for Advanced Entertainment Services. Because of her vivacious personality and dedication to the business she will always be regarded more as family than as an employee. Kerry loved playing bingo, watching the peacocks on Warm Springs and Rogers in the mornings, socalizing with her friends, drinking champagne, collecting flamingos and dice, George Maloof and listening to The Stray Cat's. Not necessarily in that order. She is survived by her brother, Marshall McGill (64); nephew, Marshall McGill, Jr (14); goddaughters, Madison McGinnis (24); Lilah Dowd (10); Leiah Dowd (10). Kerry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Services are pending.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -