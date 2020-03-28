|
|
Kerry McGill Valentine (55), of Las Vegas, passed away, surrounded by friends, on 3/20/2020. For over 20 years Kerry worked for Advanced Entertainment Services. Because of her vivacious personality and dedication to the business she will always be regarded more as family than as an employee. Kerry loved playing bingo, watching the peacocks on Warm Springs and Rogers in the mornings, socalizing with her friends, drinking champagne, collecting flamingos and dice, George Maloof and listening to The Stray Cat's. Not necessarily in that order. She is survived by her brother, Marshall McGill (64); nephew, Marshall McGill, Jr (14); goddaughters, Madison McGinnis (24); Lilah Dowd (10); Leiah Dowd (10). Kerry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Services are pending.